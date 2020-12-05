And Do You Still Believe There Was No Fraud? Stop Getting Your News From the Biased Mainstream Media!

I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of. So that Roe was going to be then set up for Medicaid funding for abortion.
Take your fingers out of your ears, folks. Do you think the baby-hating left cares about you? Just take a look at the way they have happily devastated small business owners with their draconian rules. Look at the doxxing and death threats being leveled against any of the witnesses or election workers concerned about the integrity of the vote. Here's just a sample of what the left is doing to these people.
Michigan Canvasser Speaks Out After Feeling Threatened
Mellissa Carone, Dominion worker tells hearing why more witnesses don't come forward.
Trump Campaign Lawyer Linda Kerns Under Protection after Threats
Carone is being ridiculed up one side and down the other over her testimony. But she's not the only witness to sign a sworn affidavit. Her lawyer presented numerous affidavits of other witnesses to vote irregularity in Michigan. I've read some of them and so can you at greatlakesjc.org. Keep in mind that this is only one state. This kind of thing happened in every swing state. But the mainstream media just keeps singing the same chorus -- NOTHING TO SEE HERE; MOVE ALONG.
Stop listening to the MSM. I heartily recommend The Epoch Times. I'm sending subscriptions to my children. You won't get the truth from the New York Times, The Washington Post, or Google. Stop using them! Subscribe to The Epoch Times. Oh...and you might take a trip to Project Veritas to see how radical leftists like Ilhan Omar
win steal elections.
Meanwhile, keep praying for President Trump and for our country. If America goes down, if we become a pawn of China (loved by the left) there will no longer be any place to run. We will have become the country from which people want to flee. And what will you do then to protect your families?
Agree with every word. We need regular Americans to do their part. Share the information, try to wake others up, and what about a movement of Americans to put up signs in their local area to try to warn the public and let them know what's going on? Imagine people putting up signs on overpasses and roadways.
We cannot let this election be stolen. If this happens, our nation will have been destroyed. There is no "next election". This is unlike any other election and the other side is so bold now, they are out in the open, sure they have stolen this election. There will be no opportunity to protest this once it's done.
God be with President Trump and those who help him.
It’s never over, until it’s over. Satan thought he had won on Good Friday.
Keep praying - especially the Holy Rosary - that the fraudulent election results be overturned.
Rosemary Therese Reid
PS For a short period of time, one can subscribe to the on-line version of the The Epoch Times for
one dollar($1.00) for four months.
Mariam invoca!
