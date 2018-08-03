From Age 15 McCarrick Was Groomed for the Priesthood

After being missing for over a year he reappears at Fordham Prep and immediately zooms to the top of their "best student chart" graduating in 1949 with 3 superlatives - Best Speaker, Most Diplomatic, and Did the Most for Prep.
Given the high academic rigor of both Xavier and Fordham Prep in the 1940s, it is IMPOSSIBLE that McCarrick would have been admitted to Fordham Prep after being expelled from Xavier for either truancy or poor grades. The truth of the matter must be homosexuality - that he was caught doing something at Xavier either with a teacher or another student, Xavier quietly expelled him, and Cardinal Spellman then groomed him for a year and set him up to finish his Junior and Senior years of high school at Fordham Prep. McCarrick graduated high school in 1949, one year after his former Xavier classmates who graduated in 1948.
|"Ted! How's tricks?"
In all, McCarrick, counting the summer months, was missing for almost 3 years with undisclosed whereabouts and unexplained purpose. After graduating from Fordham University he works in Cardinal Spellman's Chancery, then has a meteoric rise to the top of the hierarchy.
The homosexuals found him, groomed him for the priesthood, covered up his sodomite proclivities, and used him (quite willingly I'm sure) to further the sodomite agenda within the Church...up to helping get Francis elected as Pope.
No comments:
Post a Comment